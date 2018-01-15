You can now Google your look-a-like oil painting

Wondered how you might look on a Renaissance painting? Worry not, Google got you covered. The omnipresent search engine can now scan your image to find a similar looking painting from its vast directory contributed by museums and institutions. In short, your doppelganger’s identity in the world of art will be revealed to you using your selfie.

All you need to do, to come face to with your look-a-like, is download Google’s Art and Culture app. Scroll down to the games section and you will be close to finding a painting from history that looks exactly like you. However, this has not yet been made available in India.

The technology uses computer vision technology to read your selfie and then dig into the company’s catalogue of historical artifacts. But it does not always match you to an impressive oil paintings as was found by a few Twitter users.

I'm pulling the hell out of that pretzel pic.twitter.com/RRZVtgmdWj — Pope Benedict's Twin (@Moosigoosi) January 14, 2018

When you finally get a result, the app even shares details about the painting and where it is found. But not all selfies work in the app. It will not accept your prettied selfies as it prompts you to take a selfie with your phone camera before you upload and let Google begin its search. A little cheat sheet, you can also flip your camera and upload an already existing image of yours.

The photo-matching game is a fun side to the app but you can also discover more interesting sides to the app like visit places of importance or read about art and culture practices around the world. But this fun game sure has got everyone hooked.