Youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner debuts with new hair colour before 2019!

While we are still in the planning phase about what to do this New Year and are also thinking about our 2019 resolution, here’s the world’s youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner teasing us with a sultry photo of hers. But hey, that’s not all as there’s a twist in the tale. The sexy Jenner has this time added colour blue to her hair and has bid adieu to her blonde tresses. And as usual, the babe is flashing sexiness from tip to toe in the photo. Mesmerising and how!

Kylie loves to experiment with her hair a lot. Just before her lavish 21st birthday Jenner went all platinum. Then in November, the lady played with her hair again and went with an icy blonde hairdo. Now, in the chilly weather, the lady has gone light blue. On Saturday night, Kylie's IG story saw a video of her blonde locks being washed off as she captioned it 'fresh roots'. Have a look at a transformed Kylie:

Apart from debuting with new hair colour, Kylie’s Instagram story was infused with favourite memories of the lady from 2018. Among many, one was a picture of herself next to Kim Kardashian where the two flaunted their baby bumps.