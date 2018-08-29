Youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner likes to ‘pant’ the town glossy!

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday was all about pink outfits, in case you noticed. And looks like the youngest billionaire babe is in love with pink. She was back, looking all HOT on Tuesday wearing something pink which will surely make you go WOW! Kylie posted a series of photos on Instagram where we see her in a strappy crop top which she paired it with latex pants in the shade baby pink.

The lady’s main aim through the post was to promote her Kylie Cosmetics but oh-boy fans were going gaga over her pants. A closer look at her photo and you’ll also see that her makeup game is quite strong; pink lips and shimmery eye-shadow

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 27, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT

Her pants look so glossy that we can even see our own reflection in it *giggles*. How we wish that along with her fabulous range of cosmetics, her pink sexy AF pants was also up for grabs.

💕 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 27, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

Not just apparels, Kylie’s recent Instagram posts also suggests that she is going all crazy over the colour pink. Even her quilt is freaking pink in colour!

homebody💘 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

i couldn’t decide 💕 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

What a stunning way to promote the brand, Kylie, impressed!