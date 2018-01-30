Zara Hatke: Our dear lungi gets hi-fashion branding

How much are you willing to pay for a piece of cloth? Even if it is the hottest trend of the season? Well, the most mundane attire for men in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somaliland, and Nepal, has found a rack for itself in one of the top fashion retail brands, Zara.

The lungi fever has taken over the world. Fashion aficionados are going gaga over this checkered piece of cloth. Zara has come out with a ‘flowing skirt’ that displays an uncanny resemblance of a traditional lungi. Available on Zara's UK online store, the retailer describes the item as, "Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam." If that isn’t amusing enough, the price tag will certainly make you tighten you fist. The lungi-styled skirt costs a whopping 69.99 British pounds which is approximately Rs 8200! And what’s more, this copycat skirt comes only in a brown check.

The outfit is not just ordinary looking for Indian tastes, it fails to find any value of substance attached to it. It is not even the lungi which Kevin Spacey wore at IFFA and danced in it to the tunes of Honey Singh’s Lungi dance.

Although the lungi has found its place amongst various fashion shows, you might as well go for a cheaper option which costs just 3.20 British pounds which comes down to Rs 285. If you know how to bargain at flee markets, then the ‘flowing skirt’ can be yours even for a much lesser price. Twitterati too couldn't wrap their heads around this Zara skirt.

Zara is selling lungi now... not buying clothes in '18 was a good idea... such temp relief from shit that gets sold these days 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8pv0OuyLMh — Ramya (@ramyaprakash) January 30, 2018

Who wore it better? And yes Zara, that's a lungi! pic.twitter.com/65KwCBxIDC — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) January 30, 2018

A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5 — Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018

If Lungi is going to be a trend in the near future, here are a few ‘street styles’ to pair it with at different occasions from lazing around at home on a hot summer day or sporting it with a shirt for a marriage!