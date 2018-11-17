Ad guru Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90, Twitter mourns his death

Alyque Padamsee, a renowned ad guru, and a theatre personality breathed his last in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 90-year-old. Mr Alyque was most popular for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1982's historical drama Gandhi. He was also the one to bring success to advertising agency Lintas India.

Many celebs and politicians on the micro-blogging site have mourned his death and extended condolences to his family.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Ad Guru and Theatre doyen #AlyquePadamsee. He gave me my first break in Theatre, like countless before and after me. Maverick, Unique, Uncompromising. There will never be another....#RIP Alyque. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 17, 2018

Deepest condolences and prayers for the family and loved ones of #AlyquePadamsee sir...a true pioneer. May he rest in peace. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen and leading theatre personality #AlyquePadamsee. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. #RIPPadamsee pic.twitter.com/YwyxmyAA3n — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen #AlyquePadamsee When he was head of Lintas he’d given me some of my early breaks in advertising photography Ever grateful for the break and opportunity RIP Sir 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5aZ8EUVT69 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 17, 2018

During his reign, Padamsee was known for coming up with some kick-ass campaigns like Surf's Lalitaji, the MRF muscle man, the Liril girl in the waterfall, Hamara Bajaj, Kamasutra couple among many.

A true citizen is judged by how he/she reacts in tough times. When Bombay/Mumbai was burning in 1992-93, Alyque Padamsee lent his powerful voice to the affected people of a scarred city. Salute.. RIP #AlyquePadamsee — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 17, 2018

The man whose iconic Ads I grew up admiring, dreaming to be featured in them as a little girl when I become an actress. RIP #AlyquePadamsee . Your work in #IndianAdvertising will be cherished. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen, theatre personality and film-maker, #AlyquePadamsee. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) November 17, 2018

Alyque Padamsee was bestowed with the Padmashri honour in 2000 and was also titled as the '"Advertising Man of the Century", by the Advertising Club in Mumbai. Talking about his personal life, Padamsee had married thrice. He was first married to actress and stage artist Pearl Padamsee, then to newscaster and TV personality, Dolly Thakore and later to singer Sharon Prabhakar.

May this soul rest in peace.

