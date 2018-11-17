Ad guru Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90, Twitter mourns his death

Alyque Padamsee, a renowned ad guru, and a theatre personality breathed his last in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 90-year-old. Mr Alyque was most popular for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1982's historical drama Gandhi. He was also the one to bring success to advertising agency Lintas India.
Many celebs and politicians on the micro-blogging site have mourned his death and extended condolences to his family.
During his reign, Padamsee was known for coming up with some kick-ass campaigns like Surf's Lalitaji, the MRF muscle man, the Liril girl in the waterfall, Hamara Bajaj, Kamasutra couple among many.
Alyque Padamsee was bestowed with the Padmashri honour in 2000 and was also titled as the '"Advertising Man of the Century", by the Advertising Club in Mumbai. Talking about his personal life, Padamsee had married thrice. He was first married to actress and stage artist Pearl Padamsee, then to newscaster and TV personality, Dolly Thakore and later to singer Sharon Prabhakar.
May this soul rest in peace.
