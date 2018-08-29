Assam’s Kissing Baba arrested, takes his relieving powers to jail!

No matter how much we progress, Indians are bound to fall into the puddle of superstition. Despite several incidents of godmen duping, doping and taking advantage of poor man’s beliefs, we fail to grow up. Another incident involving a godman harassing women has come into picture. A self-styled godman/baba who reportedly kissed and hugged women with an aim to cure their problems has been arrested on 22nd August, by the Assam police.

Morigaon: Police arrested a self-styled godman Ram Prakash Chauhan from Bhoraltup village on August 22; he used to hug and kiss women on the pretext of curing their physical and psychological problems with his 'supernatural powers'. #Assam pic.twitter.com/eZH903iCb3 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2018

The local police of Assam’s Morigaon district have arrested the farmer turned godman named Ram Prakash Chauhan, who is also known as the kissing baba, and was send behind bars after the locals filed a complaint. According to Hindustan Times, Chauhan started his superstitious healing profession very much recently. The accused is also claimed to have supernatural powers and he had set up a temple in Bhoraltup village. The 31-year-old godman basically relived women from psychological and physical problems by getting close to them.

Ram Prakash was bestowed (pun intended) the title of the ‘Kissing Baba’ for his ‘chamatkari chumban’, or miraculous smooch which would eliminate people’s pain. The report further states that the cops have also arrested the smooching baba’s mother for promoting the news of her son’s supposed superpowers acquired from Lord Vishnu that could be transmitted to the ladies seeking any cure in the form of kisses.