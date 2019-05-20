Barefoot and muddy Princess Charlotte is in her ELEMENT at Kate's Chelsea garden

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 4.11 pm May 20 2019, 4.11 pm

A bare-footed Princess Charlotte can be seen getting into the swing of things in her mum's garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The royal youngster was pictured playing on the patch of land with her brothers, George and Louis, while their parents William and Kate watched on. In one of the heartwarming snaps Charlotte, four, and Prince George, five, are both sitting on a bridge, dipping their bare feet into a stream. In another shot, the princess, dressed in a floral frock, is holding onto a rope swing and looking back at the cameraman with an angelic smile on her face.

Prince Louis, one, also got to try the rope swing in the show garden, with dad William, 36, balancing him on top of the ball. Another image shows the Duchess of Cambridge, who took a hands-on approach to design the garden, with her left arm around a standing Louis - wearing shorts and a cardigan. He looks fascinated as he holds a stone with Kate kneeling at his side as they explore the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday afternoon ahead of its public unveiling. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children have been making the most of the garden created by their mum Kate.

Last week, Kate, 37, hinted that Louis was walking, saying at a special exhibition in Bletchley Park that he was "keeping them on their toes". William and his two oldest children climbed into the tree house, while the duke also enjoyed a go on the swing. The new photos, taken by Matt Porteous, were released by Kensington Palace as the Duchess promotes her garden which was inspired by her childhood and is aimed at encouraging children to play outdoors to benefit their mental health and development. The royal children spent almost an hour playing with their parents, as shown in six candid images taken by Mr Porteous, who was commissioned to shoot Louis’ christening, George’s third and fifth birthdays, and the family's Christmas card last year.

George, Charlotte, and Louis have helped their mum to collect moss, leaves, and twigs to decorate the garden, which uses hazel sticks gathered by the family to make its den. Space features a high-platform treehouse atop a chestnut trunk clad in stag horn oak, hazel and larch cladding that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest.

The tree house weighs nine tonnes and was brought to London from Bristol, accompanied by a police escort. A swing seat, which Kate, Charlotte, and Louis were photographed having a go on, hangs below the tree house. The garden also has a waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on. Interaction with the natural environment will be encouraged through the garden's "multi-sensory" green and blue plant scheme. Kate remembered the late Diana, Princess of Wales by including forget-me-nots, her favorite flowers.

Among the blooms and foliage are blue periwinkle flowers, geraniums, astrantias, wild strawberry plants, ferns, and rhubarb. Trees planted in the garden include a weeping beech tree, which is an ideal base for building a den under branches. Decking in the garden was created using reclaimed timber from Southend Pier. Kate wanted it to be a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. The plot was also inspired by the Japanese outdoor activity of forest bathing, in which people take a slow stroll through woodland and 'bathe' in its peace. It is understood Kate, who wore a colorful patterned dress and wedges for the outing, wanted to show her children the finished project on Sunday, so they could see what she has been spending time working on.

Kate designed the woodland setting along with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC, “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids, and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.” The conversation will air on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Kate has previously said she has "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child and is passing that passion on to her children. Kate is a strong advocate for the benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. The Duchess has been at the site almost every day in the five days leading up to the opening of the event and has been closely involved in the project from the very beginning.

The Duchess even made a few trips to the suppliers, Ms Davies and Mr White said. Asked if there was input from Kate's three children, Ms Davies said, "We all brought our ideas to the table and shared them." Mr White said of Kate, "From the brief to the concept design to the sketches and model making, all the way through, to suppliers, nurseries, and all the materials in there, she's been involved." Ms Davies added, "We've been out with her visiting places, to get ideas, we've been to some of the suppliers together." She said Kate joined them on a visit to a tree nursery to select the trees.

Moving on to when they began building the creation on site, Mr White said, "When the build starts on site, some of the designers don't come down that often, some of them are quite sporadic."And when the Duchess joined us, and it all started to come together, it's quite addictive, it's a bit of a bug, and you can't keep away because we've worked so hard and put so much energy, the three of us." He added that while some of Kate's visits were organized, she also phoned them and told them she was coming back again, saying, "I'll be down later if it's OK."

The adorable family photos were revealed a day after Kate gave a sneak peek of her Back to Nature Garden and was pictured playfully posing on the rope swing. The 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, held at Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London, opens to the public on Tuesday.

Kate's involvement with the 2019 RHS garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year. Earlier Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their first wedding anniversary with a photo montage on Instagram. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a compilation of 14 wedding snaps including some behind the scenes pictures from their big day last year. They include a photo of Charlotte sticking out her tongue. Meghan and Harry - who welcomed baby Archie earlier this month - has had a momentous 12 months since they wed at St George's Chapel in a glittering ceremony attended by royalty, celebrities, and the public.