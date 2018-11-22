image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Becoming: Michelle Obama opens up on intimate details of her relationship with husband Barrack Obama

Buzz

Becoming: Michelle Obama opens up on intimate details of her relationship with husband Barrack Obama

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 22 2018, 11.54 pm
back
Barrack ObamaBecomingMichelle Obamapolitics
ALSO READ

Michelle Obama recalls Sandy Hook tragedy in her memoir 'Becoming'

George Bush turns candy man for Michelle Obama at senator McCain's funeral

Watch: Former US President Barack Obama and wifey Michelle dance dizzy at a concert!