Becoming: Michelle Obama opens up on intimate details of her relationship with husband Barrack Obama

Michelle Obama recently opened up about her relationship with husband and former President of the United States, Barack Obama, and gave us some rather interesting dating details. Talking about the good old days in her book “Becoming” which sold 1.4 million copies in its first week, Michelle for the first time describes the early years of her marriage, the struggles to balance her work and family with Barack Obama's fast-moving political career.

Michele revealed that when she saw Barrack for the first time, she never in her life thought about him as someone she would want to date. Barack Obama also turned up late when he went to meet Michelle for working as her associate at a Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin in 1989. "Despite my resistance to the hype that had preceded him, I found myself admiring Barack for both his self-assuredness and his earnest demeanor. He was refreshing, unconventional, and weirdly elegant." she said.

"Not once, though, did I think about him as someone I'd want to date. For one thing, I was his mentor at the firm. I'd also recently sworn off dating altogether, too consumed with work to put any effort into it." She thought that he would be just a good summer mentee. And finally, appallingly, at the end of lunch that day, Barack lit a cigarette, "which would have been enough to snuff any interest, if I'd had any to begin with as Smoking was one topic where Barack's logic seemed to leave him altogether," she says. But slowly things started to change and as they say rest is history.

In the book, Mitchelle also talks about their private debate over whether Barack should make a run for the presidency and her subsequent role as a popular but oft-criticised figure during his campaign.