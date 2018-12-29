Best of 2018: 8 LIT moments of the royal family that broke the internet

2018 has been a year full of surprises. With so many things happenings in the royal family, the year saw some of the most memorable moments of all time. Right from few emotional moments at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to some new entrants in the royal clan, last 12 month saw a lot of things. The arrival of Prince Louis, two glorious royal weddings and a royal baby on the way, 2018 has been a kick-ass year for the Queen and her family. Remembering a few moments from the year gone by, here's a toast to royal moments from the last year.

#1 Charlotte and Louis' aww-adorable moment

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge declared that they will not release a single photo of Princess Charlotte on her 3rd birthday, fans got upset. But later Kensington Palace shared an adorable picture of the little one that melted hearts. This was the first official photo of Prince Louis where we see Princess Charlotte gently kissing on the little boy's forehead and giving all of us brother-sister goals.

#2 Meghan Marle walking down the aisle

It was May 19th when Meghan Markle exchanged wedding vows with Prince Harry. The D-day saw the Hollywood actress turn into a bride wearing a long train dress which was oh-so-stunning. The ceremony at St.George’s Chapel was attended by many but the moment which will be remembered forever was when Meghan walked down the aisle.

#3 When the Duke and Duchess kissed in public

They say being a royal comes with a lot of responsibility and rules. In the month of July, at Sentebale polo match, wifey Meghan Markle made Prince Harry’s winning moment more special by handing out the trophy to hubby and his winning team. But that was not it, as the highlight was surely when the Duchess gave Harry a kiss on the lips in public. Aww!!

#4 One more royal wedding

In the same year, another royal wedding was witnessed which was a splendid affair. It was 12 October, when Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank. While the highlight of the gala was surely her beautiful gown by Peter Pilotto. We couldn't help but notice how proudly she showed off her back surgery scar. Kudos!

#5 Prince William bears it all

Duke of Cambridge, Prince William opened about the hardships he faced in his previous job as an air ambulance pilot at a community work-hub event in Bristol in September. He also launched a new Mental Health at Work initiative which aims at changing the workplace scenario.

#6 Princess Charlotte ready in red for the first day at the nursery

This picture of little Princess Charlotte all ready for her first day at nursery will kick-off all your blues. The tot, who turned three in May, had been enrolled in Willcocks Nursey School in Kensington.

#7 When Queen sat in the front row at London Fashion Week

Last but not least, in February, Queen Elizabeth attended Richard Quinn’s show on the last day of the London Fashion Week. And much, to everyone’s surprise, the majesty sat in the front row for an excellent view of the runway. That’s when the internet exploded!