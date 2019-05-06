Breaking News: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become parents to a healthy baby boy; deets here

Almas Khateeb May 06 2019, 7.47 pm May 06 2019, 7.47 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a healthy baby boy on 6th May 2019. This is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child. This comes as a relief to the world who have kept speculating Markle's labour and birthing plans. Here's what the statement from the Royals' official channel reads: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Here's what daddy Harry has to say on the royal baby's arrival:

"I'm just over the moon"

The Duke of Sussex came outside of Frogmore Cottage to announce the birth of his baby boy with the Duchess of Sussex!



He also added that the mother and baby are doing well and that we should see the baby and know the name in 2 days time!#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Fp1yHPXmPD — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) May 6, 2019

Reportedly, Meghan Markle, on Monday, was taken to hospital in the wee hours of Monday morning and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, accompanied her. Rhiannon Mills, a correspondent from Sky’s Royal said, "It was in the early hours of this morning when the Duchess went into labour and the Duke was by her side."

The baby prince is the seventh royal family successor to come in line for the throne. Well, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep all the information on their royal baby’s birth under wraps. While, in the past, both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing to flaunt their newborns, Meghan and Harry have got some different plans. It was only recently that they announced to keep all plans surrounding the arrival of their baby a little private. Everything shall be disclosed only after they celebrate it within the family.

Guess, we will have to wait for a little longer to get our hands on the royal baby pictures. Meanwhile, congratulations to the beautiful couple!