It is a historic moment for India as Chandrayaan 2 successfully set off from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. This is India's second mission to the moon after Chandrayaan 1 in 2009 which confirmed the presence of water in the moon. Chandrayaan 2 is aiming for the South Pole of the moon, and this will the first time any country will venture so far from the equator. The mission was supposed to launch on February 14 but that couldn't happen due to a technical glitch. The team launched it successfully on the second attempt on Monday at 2:43 P.M.
The successful launch is definitely an iconic moment for Indian history. Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) has launched an orbiter, lander, and rover which will culminate data about the moon's environment and topography but also examine the surface. A lot of celebrities have their enthusiasm for this event and congratulated ISRO for this development. Let us find out what these celebs are talking on Twitter about this moment, which has made India into a space superpower.
Check out the tweets below:
Not just the celebrities but a billion people of the country is feeling proud right now. We hope the mission finds groundbreaking results and India advances manifold in space research. We congratulate ISRO on this huge achievement!
