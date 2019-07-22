Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 5.14 pm July 22 2019, 5.14 pm

It is a historic moment for India as Chandrayaan 2 successfully set off from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. This is India's second mission to the moon after Chandrayaan 1 in 2009 which confirmed the presence of water in the moon. Chandrayaan 2 is aiming for the South Pole of the moon, and this will the first time any country will venture so far from the equator. The mission was supposed to launch on February 14 but that couldn't happen due to a technical glitch. The team launched it successfully on the second attempt on Monday at 2:43 P.M.

The successful launch is definitely an iconic moment for Indian history. Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) has launched an orbiter, lander, and rover which will culminate data about the moon's environment and topography but also examine the surface. A lot of celebrities have their enthusiasm for this event and congratulated ISRO for this development. Let us find out what these celebs are talking on Twitter about this moment, which has made India into a space superpower.

Check out the tweets below:

#Chandrayaan2 will be the first spacecraft to land close to the moon’s South Pole in some 50 days from now. The mission is expected to lead to new discoveries and enrich our knowledge systems. I wish the Chandrayaan-2 team every success #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2019

Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019

With Gods Grace when #Chandrayaan2 reaches the Dark side of the moon, the BRIGHTEST side of Indian space explanation will commence. @ISRO ALL THE VERY BEST .. MAKE US SUPER PROUD YET AGAIN. 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2019

Anddddd here we go! Kudos and huge congratulations to @isro for launching #Chandrayaan2 and creating yet another historic milestone! We are all praying for the success of this mission 🙏 An extremely proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ISROMissions #ISRO #GSLVMkIII pic.twitter.com/RVj7z0du5z — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 22, 2019

Congratulations #ISRO The efforts and steps taken by @radhakr272 and his team to first successfully complete #Mangalyaan will now take a huge leap with #Chandrayaan2 Salute!!! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9hFMd8mJzF — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) July 14, 2019

When we were growing up 'Chand ko chhoona hai' was aspirational. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 proves that nothing is impossible in India. Congratulations Team @isro, no words are enough to acknowledge your efforts for the nation. Keep up the great work. Jai Hind! — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 22, 2019

Indeed a historic moment for India. 🇮🇳 Congratulations to all the members of @isro for successfully launching #Chandrayaan2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 22, 2019

What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/8dCRwJSiSm — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 22, 2019

One of India's most important and prestigious space missions, #Chandrayaan2, is led by women, which also happens to be a first for @isro! Proud of our spacewomen. To the moon!!!#GirlPower #ISRO #MissionMangal pic.twitter.com/06D223AeI3 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 14, 2019

So proud and super thrilled about our second space mission to the moon #Chandrayaan2 , which is being led by two women 😁. My best wishes to the entire team @isro #ISRO — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) July 14, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 is ready to commence in less than 13 hrs! @isro's first & one of the most important space missions which is led by our women. Our women will literally take us to Moon! #ProudOfOurSpacewomen #WomenPower #ISRO #ISROMissions — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 14, 2019

I always looked up at the moon as a child, wondering what secrets it's hiding. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 will shed some light on these secrets, & motivate the next gen to help India's space exploration programme. I congratulate everyone at @ISRO for this success. pic.twitter.com/xy6aGt0xi3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 22, 2019

Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro!🇮🇳 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 22, 2019

Congratulations team @ISRO, this is a very proud and historical moment for India! #Chandrayaan2 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 22, 2019

Another proud moment for all the Indians on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2. Big Congratulations to @isro Jai Hind! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 22, 2019

Not just the celebrities but a billion people of the country is feeling proud right now. We hope the mission finds groundbreaking results and India advances manifold in space research. We congratulate ISRO on this huge achievement!