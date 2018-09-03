Chetan Bhagat’s Janmashtami wishes are directly connected to his characters

Today's millennials have most likely read all of (or almost all) Chetan Bhagat' s books. And they all had a connection we had never noticed, up until today when the author himself tweeted about it. That too, on the occasion of Janmashtami. Here it goes.

That's a pretty basic fact we have never noticed. But better late than never! For those uninitiated, Bhagat has also struck a golden deal with Amazon India! Amazon will be publishing all his next six books. The books will be launched globally in all of the print, ebook and audio format. They will also be available in multiple Indian languages. In 2017, Amazon acquired Westland Publications, a reputed publishing house. This is one of Amazon's most prominent venture afterward.

“Chetan’s work resonates across India - we’re delighted to now be able to bring his work to cities and towns of all sizes throughout the country,” Westland Publication's CEO Gautam Padmanabhan had said.

Bhagat has written seven books so far. Five of them (i.e. Three Mistakes of My Life, Five Point Someone, One Night At A Call Centre, 2 States and Half Girlfriend) are fictions while the rest two (What Young India Wants and Making India Awesome) are non-fiction ones.