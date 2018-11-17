Controversial MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal make it to the Editors’ Guild members list

On Friday, The Editors Guild of India came up with a fresh list of its members, which unsurprisingly includes former Union minister MJ Akbar and former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal. Both the new additions are accused of sexual misconduct.

Why is MJ Akbar still a member? https://t.co/3h0ESrprYh — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) November 16, 2018

A number of activists and journalists on Friday had raised a concern to the Editor's Guild of India for allowing MJ Akbar to remain a member.

Please find the updated members list of the Editors Guild here- https://t.co/d2xZWN8nPQ — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) November 16, 2018

Reportedly, even after the pressure from within the media body for the removal of Tejpal and Akbar’s names from the list, the new list features the two known men. For the uninitiated, thanks to the #MeToo wave, Akbar’s name had popped up with regards to sexual misconduct by several women over his tenure as a senior editor, while Tejpal has been levelled with charges of rape and is currently out on bail.

Exactly on this day, a month ago, on 17th October, MJ Akbar had resigned from his position as the Minister of State for External Affairs following a backlash from the media and civil society.

As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 17, 2018

Reportedly, earlier this month, The Guild, in its statement had mentioned that they are tracking the allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar and the verdict on his membership will be taken after due process is completed. This statement by Guild came in just after a US-based editor of a leading media house had accused Akbar of raping her in India 23 years ago.