image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Controversial MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal make it to the Editors’ Guild members list

Buzz

Controversial MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal make it to the Editors’ Guild members list

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 17 2018, 4.00 pm
back
MeTooMeToo campaignMJ AkbarnewsOtherTarun TejpalThe Editors Guild of India
ALSO READ

#MeToo: MJ Akbar and wife deny Pallavi Gogoi’s rape allegations

#MeToo: Actor Aahana Kumra accuses Sajid Khan of indecent behaviour

#MeToo: MJ Akbar records statement, justifies defamation case against Priya Ramani