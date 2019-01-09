50-year-old French author Yann Moix feels women his age are ‘too old’ to love

Well-known people making bizarre statements that question their sanity is nothing new. Popular French author Yann Moix is at the end of receiving some strong backlash for his latest remarks. The 50-year-old writer claimed that he could not love any woman over the age of 50 as he finds them ‘too old’. In an interview with a magazine, the author said, “I prefer younger women's bodies, that's all. End of. The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary. The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all." No wonder, he is receiving all the wrath.

“I am not responsible for my tastes; I’m trying to be honest. Of course, I have a problem, I am an adolescent, I am a child and I don’t interest women in their 50’s either. They have got better things to do than to drag a neurotic around who spends his time yelling and reading and likes doing things that only excite children. It’s not easy to be with me,” he further added. Well, we are glad that the writer accepts he is problematic.

The writer even shared his preferences in terms of women by saying that he would like to date Asian women under which he prefers Koreans, Chinese and Japanese. Moix didn’t stop here when asked a justification for his statement, the writer said he finds them too old and he might love them when he turns 60-year old because then, the 50 years old will appear younger to him.

French author, 50, says women over 50 are too old to love Yann Moix, a prize-winning novelist, says women of same age are ‘invisible’ to him 50+ Women ALL OVER THE GLOBE are devastated that this rather exhausted looking 50 yr old tiny man has written us all off. Jasus 😂 pic.twitter.com/LOGxD4CwSq — Emer (Ward) Powell (@ep_designs3) January 7, 2019

Now it feels so shitty to be a 25-year-old Korean woman because of #YannMoix's recent comment. I'm dying to be over 50 so that I can escape from such horny old white monkeys. — Balsing (@Balsing12) January 8, 2019

so yann moix says the body of women over 50 is not extraordinary at all... well you’re not exactly idris elba are you? oh and by the way these ladies who are all over 50 say hey 👋 pic.twitter.com/kOIJZa3Lu3 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) January 8, 2019

Women over 50 who have just learned they will never feel the loving caress of Yann Moix are breathing a collective sigh of relief at the bullet they've dodged. — Toscha (@thelilacthief) January 7, 2019

Yann Moix received a lot of criticism from netizens for his statements. Some labelled him as a sexist while others called him a horny old man. In response to all the criticism, the author didn’t really make an effort to defend himself, he said, "I do not regret these remarks that just look at me. I love who I want, and I don't have to answer the court of taste, which is a taste for me."

Okay, then!