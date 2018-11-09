Actor Siddharth lashes out at Virat Kohli for his 'leave India' comment

They say with power comes great responsibility and looks like Indian captain Virat Kohli is tasting the bitter part of the said phrase. Kohli who launched his new mobile app invited quite a lot of flake on Twitter with regards to his ‘leave India’ comment to a fan who expressed that he loves watching English and Australian batsman and Kohli is quite an overrated batsman. Now, after the netizens wrath, Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth has shared his distaste on the choice of words used by Kohli for a fan.

If you want to remain #KingKohli it may be time to teach yourself to think 'What would Dravid say?' before speaking in future. What an idiotic set of words to come from an #India #captain! https://t.co/jVsoGAESuM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 8, 2018

On Thursday, Siddharth took to Twitter and shared his piece of advice for Virat. He termed the whole fiasco as "an idiotic set of words". Well, we wonder what will be Virat’s reaction to Siddharth's tweet.

I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! 😁 I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

Also, it was just hours ago that Virat Kohli on Twitter explained how trolling isn’t for him and he would rather be trolled. Talking about the Indian skipper, Virat is on a small break for the ongoing three-match T20 series against West Indies. On the other hand, currently actor Siddharth has a Tamil film Shaitan Ka Bachcha in his kitty for which he is shooting.

