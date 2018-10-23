image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Afsar Zaidi, co-founder of Exceed, accused of sexual assault

Controversies

Afsar Zaidi, co-founder of Exceed, accused of sexual assault

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 23 2018, 3.30 pm
back
#MeToo movementAfsar ZaidiControversiesExceed EntertainmentMeToonews
nextChintan Ruparel accused of rape by former colleague!
ALSO READ

AR Rahman on #MeToo movement: Some names have shocked me

Alisha Chinai on Anu Malik: Every allegation is true

#MeToo: Vikas Bahl pleads innocence in his reply to IFTDA’s notice