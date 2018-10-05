image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
AIB admits it knew of Utsav Chakraborty's sexual harassment

Controversies

AIB admits it knew of Utsav Chakraborty's sexual harassment

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 05 2018, 5.49 pm
back
AIBNana PatekarSexual HarassmentTanmay BhatTanushree DuttaUtsav Chakraborty
nextComedian Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexual harassment, AIB distances itself
ALSO READ

Irrfan Khan opts out of All India Bakchod's Gormint, recast in works

AIB Knockout Case: Bombay HC refuses interim relief to Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Nakuul Mehta and AIB poke a hole into the condom ad notification