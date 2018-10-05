AIB admits it knew of Utsav Chakraborty's sexual harassment

Conversation around sexual harassment isn’t dying down anytime soon and rightly so. It has been suppressed for a long time and this could well be the rise of India’s #Metoo era. It’s been only two weeks since Tanushree Dutta revealed that she was sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss and the revelation has got significant names in Bollywood talking of the issue. Even as Tanushree’s case is being much debated, stand-up comedian and one of AIB’s employees Utsav Chakraborty’s misbehaviour against girls has come to the fore.

AIB released a fresh statement on Friday stating that the leadership team was aware of Utsav’s inappropriate behaviour but continued to work with him. The statements details that Tanmay Bhat, one of the founding members of AIB, was aware of his conduct and even questioned him about it. The statement offers an apology and adds that no justification would suffice in this case.

This statement is coming under severe backlash given that the leaders of AIB were well aware of Utsav’s misbehaviour.

What really annoys me is that they knew that the piece of shite harassed the victim even more after she came to them to report it, and yet they kept working with him. They enabled him to continue being abusive. They made it seem like his actions did not have repercussions. — Aditya (@mojojinjo) October 5, 2018

It was revealed on Thursday that Utsav sent sexually explicit messages to women, asking for nudes. Some of these women were minor girls. Utsav is also accused of sending unsolicited images of himself to women. The comedian has since apologized, calling himself ‘a piece of s**t’. AIB on their part issued a statement on Thursday saying they have pulled down videos featuring Utsav until the pending investigation was shut.