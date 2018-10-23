Ajaz Khan denies drug possession after being arrested

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and television actor Ajaz Khan has found himself amidst a huge controversy. As per reports, he was arrested from a hotel in Belapur by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday night. He was arrested on the grounds of possession of a banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets) and he will be produced in court on Tuesday.

While, every media house instantly lapped up the news, waiting for an update on the court proceedings, the man himself calls the entire incident a “conspiracy”.

If helping the delivery boys of Zomato was a crime, I'm a criminal. If speaking against the wrong doing of Politician was a crime, I'm a criminal. P.S: This all is a conspiracy Planned by the biggies & Dear Media & Haters this "?" won't help as I know my family & Allah is with me — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) October 23, 2018

मेरे ख़िलाफ़ षड्यंत्र रचा गया है,मुझसे कोई ड्रग्स की गोलियां बरामद नही हुई है,मुझे सच बोलने की सज़ा मिल रही है, अगर मैं सच बोलना छोड़ दूं तो मैं सरकार की नज़रो में साफ़ छवि वाला इंसान बन सकता हूँ,अगर इस देश के लिए मुझे फांसी भी हो जाए तो ले लूंगा लेकिन सच बोलना नही छोड़ सकता हूँ — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) October 23, 2018

In the tweet, written in Hindi, he has claimed that there were no drug tablets founds on him and he’s only being targeted for being honest and truthful. He says that if he starts lying, then he will come across as a clean citizen for the government but he cannot lie and will continue speaking the truth, irrespective of the outcome. He doesn’t throw any light on the arrest warrant but clearly claims that he didn’t possess any of those mentioned tablets.

Speaking of his professional career, he has been a part of movies like Rakta Charitra, Allah Ke Banday, but his stint in the Bigg Boss house catapulted him to success. He became known for his antics on the show.