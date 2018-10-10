Alok Nath accusations rise as Sandhya Mridul too shares devastating experience

After Tanushree Dutta’s accusations against Nana Patekar, the #MeToo movement is only picking up pace. Many women have come out of the closet and are sharing horrifying incidents related to sexual harassment. The latest is Sandhya Mridul, the actress who was seen in films like Page 3, Angry Indian Goddesses and Socha Na Tha among many others.

In a detailed account shared with HuffPost India, the lady has opened up about her sexual harassment by saanskari bauji Alok Nath. This comes after Vinta Nanda, the producer of famed 90s serial Tara, accused Nath of rape.

Sandhya says, “At the very start of my career, I was shooting a telefilm in Kodaikanal. I was the lead. And very excited. Alok Nath was my on-screen father and Reema Lagoo my mother. Alok Nath was very impressed with me and called me ‘God's own child’ and openly praised me every day. I was over the moon. I was a huge fan of this wonderful Babuji.. I felt so fortunate happy and confident. Till one night after an early pack up. The cast went out for dinner. At dinner he got progressively drunk and started insisting I sit with him and that I belonged to him and other stuff that I don't clearly remember but it made me very nervous and uncomfortable. My co-star realised what was happening and got me out of there.”

She sums up her note by lending support to Tanushree, Vinta Nanda and every other woman who has fought the battle against sexual harassment.