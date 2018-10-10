image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Alok Nath accusations rise as Sandhya Mridul too shares devastating experience

Controversies

Alok Nath accusations rise as Sandhya Mridul too shares devastating experience

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 10 2018, 5.49 pm
back
Alok NathBollywoodControversiesEntertainmentnewsSandhya MridulVinta Nanda
nextSona Mohapatra too accuses Kailash Kher of sexual advances
ALSO READ

#MeToo jolt: Alok Nath's lawyer claims he's in tremendous shock

Abhijit Bhattacharya accused of sexual harassment by former airline staffer; singer denies claim

#MeToo: Minister of State, MJ Akbar accused of sexual misconduct, Sushma Swaraj dodges the question