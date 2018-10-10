Alok Nath is a stripper alleges Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member

Looks like the #MeToo is on the right track, as day-by-day, we are coming across many shocking tales of women who have suffered harassment in the industry. Among the many names, the latest one is of saansakri babuji, Alok Nath who has been accused of rape by the producer (Vinta Nanda) of his show, Tara. On Tuesday, Vinta in a Media interaction also tagged Alok Nath disempowered, after the accused in his statement neither denied nor accepted the crime.

Now in a shocking turn of events, the 62-year-old babuji has been charged with sexual misconduct by a crew member from his 1999 film, Hum Saath Saath Hai. The woman gathered a hell lot of courage and in an interview with Mid-Day, she said, “We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback, and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room."

The accused also mentioned that she could not report Alok’s nasty behaviour to Sooraj Barjatya (producer of the film) as the both were quite close to one another.

Not just that, this scary incident left a scar on women’s mental stability and forced them to resign from the industry. "I don't actively do movies anymore. The course of my career changed [after this episode]," she added. Concluding the chat with tabloid, the lady lauded Vinta Nanda for putting a brave front by opening up about the actor. "I am glad CINTAA is taking action against him. I salute Vinta's courage; I wish I could show the same courage, but life has come way past it and I can't put my family through this," she added.

