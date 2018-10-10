image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Alok Nath is a stripper alleges Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member

Controversies

Alok Nath is a stripper alleges Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 10 2018, 12.40 pm
back
Alok NathBollywoodControversiesEntertainmentHum Saath Saath HainnewsSexual Harassment
nextVikas Bahl slams Anurag Kashyap and Motwane, calls them opportunists
ALSO READ

Abhijit Bhattacharya accused of sexual harassment by former airline staffer; singer denies claim

#MeToo: Minister of State, MJ Akbar accused of sexual misconduct, Sushma Swaraj dodges the question

Tara producer Vinta Nanda calls Alok Nath disempowered