Alok Nath slapped with legal notice by CINTAA after rape accusation

After actress Tanushree Dutta’s shocking revelation about Nana Patekar, the #MeToo movement has gained pace. One after another, women from the entertainment and media industry are coming forward and sharing their horrifying incident. On Monday, a veteran TV writer-producer, Vinta Nanda shared her harrowing experience through a Facebook post and accused actor Alok Nath of sexually violating her almost two decades ago.

Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we’ve to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support. — sushant singh (@sushant_says) October 8, 2018

Vanita has not at all minced words and has clearly mentioned in her FB post how the saanskari actor harassed the leading lady of serial Tara and when she objected, things turned ugly for her. Amidst the allegations, now, Sushant Singh, the general secretary of CINTAA on Twitter has expressed that a legal notice has been sent to the accused Alok Nath ASAP.

When a Twitter user asked Sushant why the accused was just being expelled and not jailed, the actor reverted, "As I said sir, just like any other agency we have to follow the procedures laid down in our constitution. And the max punishment we may impart is expulsion. Jailing someone is not our right. So why accuse of not doing something, which we legally can't?"

For the uninitiated, CINTAA was quite on the receiving end when Tanushree Dutta revealed that they ignored her pleas in 2008. Further, Alok Nath was the male lead of TV show Tara when the incident happened. After the writer-producer shared her story, many from the TV and film fraternity have extended their support to the writer.