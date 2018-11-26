American missionary death: Body recovery leads to face off with tribals

Following the death of John Chau in the hands of the tribals, police are now having a hard time in recovering his body. The 27-year-old American missionary illegally entered North Sentinel Island with hope of introducing Christianity to the inhabitants. The North Sentinelese are a tribal group who dislike contact from the outside world and fired arrows at Chau when he landed on the island, killing him. It was reported that they later buried him on the beach.

According to reports, a police team took a boat to the island on November 24. They spotted a group of Sentinelese men on the beach, in the same area where Chau is believed to be buried. While about 400 metres away from the shore, the cops used binoculars and located the Sentinelese armed with bows and arrows.

“They stared at us and we were looking at them,” said police chief Dependra Pathak to AFP. The police team retreated to avoid any confrontation.

The Sentinelese are one of the most reclusive of tribes, as per reports. There are fears that the tribe does not have a well-developed immune system and something as simple as common cold could kill them off. It is illegal to make contact with the Sentinelese people, who are estimated to be around 50 to 150 in total.

Chau’s trip to the off-limits island was a foolhardy venture, and his actions were condemned internationally, especially for endangering the Sentinelese.