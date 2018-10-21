Amruta Fadnavis ventures dangerously close to the edge of Mumbai to Goa cruise

India’s first domestic cruise named Angria which travels from Mumbai to Goa was flagged off recently. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, was among the first travellers on the cruise and she has the management on pins while on-board. The lady crossed the safety line and moved too close to the edge of the vessel. A video shared by ANI in reveals Amruta standing at the edge of the cruise.

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

We can see in the video that Amruta is being cautioned by the security personnel against the move but it seems to fall on deaf ears. In fact, after the caution, Amruta proceeds to take a selfie of the vast sea behind her. A dangerous venture indeed.

Well, for the uninitiated, Amruta’s identity is not just that of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife. She is a former banker and, most recently, a singer. Last year, her single titled Phir Se was launched and the number even featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan. A few months ago, her second song titled Mumbai River Anthem was released. It was for the noble cause of saving the rivers of Mumbai. The song also featured her husband and CM, Devendra Fadnavis.