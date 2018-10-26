Android co-founder Andy Rubin rebuffs sexual harassment accusations, calls it a 'smear campaign'

Android co-founder Andy Rubin left Google back in 2014. Now, nearly four years after his departure from the company, shocking details regarding the circumstances that led to his unexpected departure have come up. He reportedly left the company after a Google employee accused him of forcing her into oral sex in a hotel room in 2013. Rebuffing the allegations through a series of tweets on Friday, Andy stated that it’s a part of a smear campaign to damage his name as a part of a divorce and custody battle with his ex-wife Rie Rubin.

2/2 to disparage me during a divorce and custody battle. Also, I am deeply troubled that anonymous Google executives are commenting about my personnel file and misrepresenting the facts. — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) 26 October 2018

Post the sexual harassment allegations against Rubin, Google, upon investigation, found the accusations to be credible and asked Rubin to resign. According to a report by The New York Times, ‘Google paid him $90 million as the severance package, which was packaged in a way that he would receive $2.5 million a month for first two years and $1.25 million per month for the following two years.’

However, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Vice President of people Eileen Naughton said the company has fired 48 employees including 13 senior officials in the past two years for sexual harassment allegations, but none of them received an exit package. While he did not deny the allegations against Rubin, he said that he found the report ‘difficult to read’.