image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Android co-founder Andy Rubin rebuffs sexual harassment accusations, calls it a 'smear campaign'

Controversies

Android co-founder Andy Rubin rebuffs sexual harassment accusations, calls it a 'smear campaign'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 26 2018, 11.41 pm
back
AndroidAndy RubinbusinessControversiesEileen Naughtongooglenewssundar pichai
nextPaytm extortion: Sonia Dhawan’s monthly pay went from Rs 15,000 to 6 lakh!
ALSO READ

Instagram launches IGTV, lets you watch long videos without ads

Ramdev’s chat app Kimbho mysteriously disappears from Play Store

Ramdev launches Kimbho to challenge WhatsApp, here’s a quick look