Another gem from Tripura CM Biplab Deb: PM’s brother an auto driver

Biplab Deb is back with his strange talk and this time he’s brought in the Prime Minister too. The Tripura Chief Minister has now said that one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bothers is an auto driver while another brother is a grocer. Whether his claims are true or not, Deb clearly has no filters over what he says.

"One brother runs a grocery shop, another brother drives an auto. Their mother lives in a 10 by 12 room - tell me is there any Prime Minister like this in the world," The BJP leader said in Bengali during an event to mark the anniversary of the surgical strikes celebrated by his party. The ruling party and its governments across the country were celebrating the attack on the Pakistan military as ‘Parakram Parv’.

But this isn’t the only gem to flow out of Biplab Deb’s mouth. The man seems to rarely put thoughts behind his words and is known to speak the absurd. Like the one time he said that the internet existed even during the Mahabharat era or when he claimed that Aishwarya Rai and not Daina Hayden represents true Indian beauty. But the best one came when he said that oxygen levels automatically increases in the waterbody when ducks swim in it. Let that sink in for a moment.

Until then, we’ll be waiting here for some more of Biplab Deb’s golden words.