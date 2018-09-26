Anthony Bourdain's suicide: Asia Argento throws light on their relationship

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s suicide shook one and all. The news of his death sparked several speculations involving his girlfriend Asia Argento, with people accusing her for cheating on him. She was termed to be the reason behind his suicide. Asia recently opened up about the same in her first interview since the suicide of her lover. She went on to share how she was even branded as a ‘murderer’.

“The anger kept me alive because, otherwise, this desperation has no end, there’s no end. And then I was angry, yes, for abandoning my kids, but now it’s been replaced just by this loss, this hole that cannot be filled by anything.”

“People say I murdered him. They say I killed him,” she added. “But I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too. I don’t have it. Maybe I would feel some solace in thinking there was something that happened.”

Further commenting on the charges of cheating, she admitted that she had cheated on him but said, “He cheated on me too.” She added that it’s a part of a ‘grown-up’ relationship.

Anthony, who was 62 when he died, was also the father to daughter Ariane, from his second marriage to Ottavia Busia.