Aretha Franklin funeral: Ariana Grand gets a mammogram, bishop apologises

Ariana Grande found herself in the oddest of situations. One that no girl should find herself in. The popular singer was among many who sang at the well-attended funeral of the legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Ariana sang the Aretha Franklin favourite (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, during the lengthy funeral service that was attended by the who's who of politics and entertainment. But as she ended her song, the 25-year-old was thanked by a Bishop who held on to her, rather inappropriately. He seemed to wrap his hand around her from behind and footage reveals he may have groped her.

As can be seen in the image Bishop Charles H Ellis III has his arm firmly around her, but he positioned his hand way above the waist, with his being pushed against one side of her chest. It is safe to say that Ariana looked uneasy with the position of his hands. The Bishop, who has come under severe criticism for his act, has apologised.

In an interview to Associated Press Ellis said, “I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community.”

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. I don’t know; I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis said, adding, “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar, but again, I apologize.”

He may have apologised but the internet isn’t that forgiving. The man has been at the receiving end of some serious slamming.

Reportedly the said Bishop is a longtime friend of the late Aretha Franklin and her family and even went to school with her sons.