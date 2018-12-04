Armaan Kohli in a legal soup again, this time for abusing a designer

Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. From being in the limelight for the legal mess he got embroiled in, post his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa accused him of an assault to urinating outside Rani Mukerji’s home to seek revenge on sister Tanisha, Kohli has always been a troublemaker. Now, as per a recent report, a fashion designer named Nadia Aheli has lodged a police complaint against Armaan for abusing her.

An FIR has been lodged against him and he has been charged with several accusations. Designer Nadia quoted to Spotboye, "Well, I have lodged an FIR against 3 people- Armaan, his friend Dilip Rajput and his servant Nitin. Armaan and Rajput made some unreasonable demands to me and I had no option but to complaint. Armaan and Rajput had taken Rs 50 lakh from me, and they refused to return. When I insisted that I need my money back, they started threatening me and even hurt me physically."

"The FIR number is 509. She has said that she was cheated for a certain amount of money and Armaan uske saath phone par ashleel baatein karta tha. We are looking into the matter and shall call him at the right time", Rajinder Badgujar, Senior PI at Versova Police station told Spotboye.

Well, that’s not it as when Mid-day contacted Armaan, he said, "It's a complaint against someone else and my name is being dragged into this. It will be cleared, it is not a big issue. Once it gets cleared, I will speak to you. I will give you my side of the story soon, just wait for the correct news."

