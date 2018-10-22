Ashish Pandey and his pink pants will be in judicial custody for another 14 days

A Delhi court on Monday sent Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey to judicial custody till November 5. He was arrested for wielding pistol at a five-star hotel and was sent to 14-days judicial custody. The court sent the accused Ashish to jail after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Earlier, the court had rejected his bail plea and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Ashish was arrested by the Delhi Police following his surrender before the Patiala House court last week. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

The court, on Friday, had denied bail to Ashish Pandey. The court, while denying the bail to Pandey said that the arrogance and high-headedness germinating out of ownership of a firearm was clearly seen in the video.

According to the FIR registered against Ashish Pandey on October 16 in Lucknow’s RK Puram police station, first a quarrel started between Ashish’s friends and Gaurav (the man on whom Ashish pointed the gun) later the fight occurred inside the hotel including the accused and thereafter, a second quarrel occurred outside the hotel at the lobby. By the time the car of the accused arrived from the parking, he took out his pistol from the car, flaunted it openly and threatened the persons with whom he was in the dispute.

The FIR was filed against Ashish for breaking various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act relating to criminal intimidation and misuse of firearms. He was booked under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.