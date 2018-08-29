Azam Khan threatened to throw acid on my minor daughter, claims Amar Singh

Amar Singh, the former general secretary of Samajwadi Party, has made it to the headlines again, but this time for a reason that concerns his daughters. The politician has claimed that the current leader of SP, Azam Khan, in an interview with a channel, threatened to throw acid on his daughters. Singh has stated that he will be demanding security for his daughters and will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik regarding the same.

While speaking to the media, Singh stated, "If you want my life, I am ready to sacrifice it, but spare my minor daughters and my wife.” Reportedly, in an interview, Khan had said, "When people like Amar Singh will be publicly lynched, his wife beaten up and acid thrown on his daughters, then they will mend their ways."

Singh surely is furious as apart from speaking about the alleged threat, he also went on to put some more allegations on Khan. The former SP leader has demanded an investigation on the funding of Rampur's Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University which is headed by Khan.

He also stated that during the time of partition there were no riots in Uttar Pradesh, but after Khan became the in-charge of the region, violence became prominent in the state. Singh went on to say that Samajwadi Party should be called as ‘Namazwadi Party', and Khan doesn’t deserve to stay in the country.