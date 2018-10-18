BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey surrenders, claims being victim to media trial!

On Wednesday, The Patiala Court in Delhi issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP, who was caught through a footage brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel, late on Saturday. We have now learnt that Ashish has surrendered.

Delhi's Patiala House Court allows #AshishPandey's surrender plea. He was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14. pic.twitter.com/2UKNrKOn57 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Before surrendering, he released a video message saying that has been framed and subjected to a media trial. Claiming that he was the victim in the situation, he said that he was only being hounded because he is the son of a politician. "Being a politician's son is not a crime. I have no cases against me. I have the weapon since last 20 years. I will surrender and I want the media to see what exactly happened in the CCTV cameras of the hotel," he said.

Delhi Police formally arrests Ashish Pandey for brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14, seeks police remand for him. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/xMTDZqsV28 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Pandey who hails from Lucknow, is son of BSP MP Rakesh Pandey and has brother Ritesh Pandey who happens to be a BSP MLA in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Ashish Pandey and he was charged under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Not just that, the cops also issued a notice to the Hyatt Regency for clear negligence wherein the hotel has 15 days to respond to the notice, an official confirmed.

Reportedly, after the video of Ashish Pandey threatening with his gun went viral, Gaurav Singh, son of Kanwar Karan Singh, who was at the receiving end wrote a statement to the police on Tuesday which was further followed by him recoding his statement in the evening.

As per Facebook profile of the accused, we can see him posing with several weapons, including rifle and pistol.

