CBS CEO Leslie Moonves resigns after sexual harassment allegations

CEO of CBS, Les Moonves, has been battling with alleged sexual allegations for months. Amid the controversy, Moonves has now resigned from CBS. As per the reports, Moonves’ resignation comes after Ronan Farrow published an article in The New Yorker, describing sexual allegations from six additional women that allegedly occurred in the 1980s-2000s. The 68-year-old has stepped down with ‘immediate effect’.

In a lengthy statement he gave post his resignation, he stated, “Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS. I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”

Another statement from CBS, obtained by E! News, said that Moonves will “donate $20 million to one or more organisations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.”

Reports also suggest that the donation has been deducted from any severance benefits that may be due to Moonves.

The first six women to accuse Moonves also stated that besides getting sexually harassed, they had also suffered professionally, post rebuffing his sexual advances.