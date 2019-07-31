Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 4.49 pm July 31 2019, 4.49 pm

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha who was reported missing on Monday evening was found deceased in the Netravathi river. His suicide had been speculated after his letter revealing his company’s debt went viral. Although many people have been mourning the loss of the Coffee King, there are some who think he made the wrong move by choosing to kill himself. Mahindra's Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted stating that an entrepreneur should not let business failures affect his self-esteem. He added that this itself would threaten the idea of risk-taking.

Check out Anand Mahindra's tweet:

I did not know him & have no knowledge of his financial circumstances. I only know that entrepreneurs must not allow business failure to destroy their self-esteem. That will bring about the death of entrepreneurship. https://t.co/H4ysr8Ov3U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 30, 2019

Although there were some people who disagreed with Anand Mahindra's opinion, most agreed with him adding that a man should face his mistakes rather than run from them.

Nevertheless, there were others who mourned his loss expressing how Siddhartha's brainchild had changed the meaning of coffee for them. Actress Swara Bhaskar also tweeted about this stating that it was heartbreaking and added that Cafe Coffee Day had been an important part of her school and college days.

Check out Swara Bhaskar's tweet below:

Quite heartbreaking! #CafeCoffeeDay changed our notion of ‘hanging out’ and changed what our post school / college day looked like.. not to mention changed what a dating looked like ! I’m not a finance expert but this is so sad! ☹️ https://t.co/AN2fu9tGkV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 31, 2019

Apart from being the chairman and Managing Director of the Coffee Day Enterprises, he was also a board member of Mindtree, Way2wealth Securities Ltd and Coffee Day Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd. In his letter addressed to the Board of Directors and the rest of Cafe Coffee Day, Siddhartha revealed that they were in heavy debts. He claimed that it was all his fault and apologised for everything. Attached to the letter was a list of his assets which Siddhartha claimed would easily clear the liabilities left by him.