Chintan Ruparel accused of rape by former colleague!

After the West, the #Metoo storm hit Bollywood to a great extent. So much so that it provided strength and courage to even complete commoners to narrate their devastating stories against men in higher positions of their companies and society at large. These stories are continuing to pour out. Amidst severe allegations, Terribly Tiny Tale founder and chief content creator Chintan Ruparel had to step down from his position. He was accused of sexual harassment by a writer who met him during a workshop.

One girl’s courage has given voice to another and motivated her to speak up and share her horrifying tale about Ruparel. The girl in question is a former colleague from the ad agency where he worked and narrated her account in an anonymous blog and even went on to call him “a rapist.”

As per the blog, Chintan insisted that she watch a football match with him and since he was near her home at the time, he decided he would land up at her house, which he eventually did. Barely three minutes into meeting her, he complimented her legs, which made her conscious. He then forced himself on her, started kissing her neck and slid his hand to her thigh.

“I tell him its hurting me multiple times as he his teeth dig deep into my skin and I ask him to stop, repeatedly. He did not and under the weight of his body, my attempts to push him were futile. When he was done, I simply lay there as a corpse with my body screaming in pain but not a sound escaped my lips. I did not quite understand what had just happened to me and dumbfounded I buried this incident in the ‘Forbidden’ box. It took months for the large blue bruises left on my neck and breasts to heal but the wounds within, never did,” (sic) she writes.

She ended the note by calling him a rapist, and also claimed that the incident made her slip into depression and leave Bombay too.