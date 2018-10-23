image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Chintan Ruparel accused of rape by former colleague!

Controversies

Chintan Ruparel accused of rape by former colleague!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 23 2018, 11.36 am
back
#MeToo movementChintan RuparelControversiesMeToonews
nextIra Trivedi defends her ‘kiss you’ to Chetan Bhagat
ALSO READ

AR Rahman on #MeToo movement: Some names have shocked me

Alisha Chinai on Anu Malik: Every allegation is true

#MeToo: Vikas Bahl pleads innocence in his reply to IFTDA’s notice