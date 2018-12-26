Chitrangda Singh's ex husband, Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges

On Wednesday, the Forest Department of Uttar Pradesh arrested veteran Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa for alleged poaching in Bahraich. Randhawa, who was once one of India’s most successful and celebrated golf player also happens to be the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. Reportedly, a fire gun was seized from the accused whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa. The reports further elaborate that inquisition and legal action is in the pipeline by the DFO (divisional forest officer) Katerniaghat and the team.

“Jyoti Singh Randhawa and Mahesh Virajdar (who was with him) have been arrested in a poaching case in Motipur range of Katerniaghat,” said Ramesh Pandey, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. “A vehicle, weapon and other equipment along with wildlife articles have been seized,” Mr Pandey added. Randhawa and Chitrangada got separated (divorced) in 2014. But the ex-couple have a son named Zorawar Randhawa, whose custody has been given to the actress.

Talking about Randhawa, he turned a professional golfer in the year 1994. Well, as a golfer, he has won 8 titles and has represented India in the Golf World Cup in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

