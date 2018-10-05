Comedian Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexual harassment, AIB distances itself

We come across a number of sexual harassment cases in our country on a daily basis and it makes us wonder where are we heading. As we were currently dealing with a decade-old case of the ongoing Tanushree Dutta- Nana Patekar case, here's another one. Comedian and YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty, on Thursday, was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to women including minor girls. In a shocking revelation, a writer-comedian has shared several accounts of women who claimed to have received unwanted explicit photographs from the comedian.

It all started after Utsav condemned a group of Indian men’s obscene behaviour onboard a cruise. A Twitter user then got on to the thread to talk about the worst-kept secret in the Indian comedy circuit, the sexual abuse faced by women at the hands of the male comics.

What followed next wasn't expected. She went on to share screenshots of other women confessing how the comedian had sexually exploited many women.

The comedian, himself, took to Twitter and issued a clarification on the whole incident and accepted his wrong deeds. Later he went on a tweeting spree and spoke his mind about the whole incident.

After the whole incident came to light, comic outfit AIB put out a statement on Utsav’s behaviour and issued an apology on the same.

