Setback for Pakistan as Dawood Ibrahim's close aide deemed Indian: Here's all you need to know

A criminal court in Thailand, on Wednesday, ruled that Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Munna Jhingra aka Sayyed Muzakkir Muddassar Hussain is an Indian citizen and not a Pakistani citizen as claimed by him. Why is he so important? Here's all you need to know

Munna was accused of plotting to murder Dawood's underworld rival Chhota Rajan. He entered Thailand with help of a fake Pakistani passport and was sent to prison in 2000.

The Pakistani Embassy had reportedly put in active efforts to reduce Munna's jail sentence, as a result of which, it came down to 34 years and eventually to 18 years in 2016. As per Pakistan's Prisoner's Exchange Treaty with Thailand, they also sought Munna's repatriation to Pakistan but was opposed by India. The matter gradually reached the Thai court.

Munna was supposed to walk out of the prison in 2016 but could not, since his release was yet a matter under jurisdiction. Advocating their stand, India submitted fingerprints of Munna to the Thai court and the court eventually ruled in India's favour, stating that he was indeed an Indian citizen.

Post the court's verdict, Pakistan can now re-appeal seeking Munna's custody within 30 days. Or else, Munna will have to be extradited by India within 90 days.

Dawood Ibrahim, one of the world's most sought-after underworld honchos, presently resides in Karachi, Pakistan. While all global superpowers are failing to get a hold of him, bringing a close D-company aide back to India is definitely a diplomatic win.