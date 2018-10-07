Delhi journalist accused of sexually harassing women, posts apology on social media

The internet is lending hearty support to Tanushree Dutta as she accused Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her. Not just the film fraternity itself but people across all spheres are praying she gets the due justice. But on a broader picture, it has given birth to a bigger movement. Women of all professions are now daring to come out and share their stories of survival from sexual abuse. In one such, Meghnad Bose, a journalist working with The Quint, was accused.

Meghnad's batchmates from the Asian School of Journalism have called out him, recollecting incidents. While one of the sufferers chose to remain anonymous with her allegations, several others openly opened up. The allegations include Meghnad not only making remarks fed with misogyny and superiority but also touching his female journalists inappropriately and without their consent.

Anonymous account of a woman from ACJ batch (2014-15) about @MeghnadBose93. Reading this, I realise I wasn't the only one he tried forcing himself on. It's a pattern of trust violations, bullying, and demeaning women. pic.twitter.com/FzgDe3uvBY — Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) October 6, 2018

Meghnad's organisation says they are aware of allegations against their employee and are 'ascertaining' further information right now.

However, it is safe to say that Meghnad himself has admitted himself to be at fault. On Facebook and Twitter, he posted a letter of unconditional apology, addressing the women who opened up against him.

"I will individually apologise to each one of you. I should have made these apologies earlier and not needed Twitter threads calling me out, to have done so. I am genuinely sorry," he writes.

