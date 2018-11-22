Dolce & Gabbana's chopstick ad reeks of racism and China isn't happy

Controversy and elite luxury brands go hand in hand in the world of fashion. Sexism, racism and cultural miss-appropriation are seen across the globe and in many ad campaigns from time to time. After Georgio Armani and Dior, the latest brand to find itself in hot water is none other than, the Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The brand is facing a lot of flak from the Chinese audience for posting a racist chopstick ad.
#DGlovesChina ? More like #DGdesperateforthatChineseRMB lol. In a bid to further appeal to luxury's covetable Chinese consumers, @dolcegabbana released some hella offensive “instructional” videos on the usage of chopsticks. Pandering at it's finest, but taken up a notch by painting their target demographic as a tired and false stereotype of a people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods and an over-the-top embellishment of cliché ambient music, comical pronunciations of foreign names/words, and Chinese subtitles (English added by us), which begs the question—who is this video actually for? It attempts to target China, but instead mocks them with a parodied vision of what modern China is not...a gag for amusement. Dolce & Gabbana have already removed the videos from their Chinese social media channels, but not Instagram. Stefano Gabbana has been on a much-needed social media cleanse (up until November 2nd), so maybe he kept himself busy by meddling with the marketing department for this series. Who wants to bet the XL cannoli “size” innuendos were his idea? Lmao. • #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #italian #cannoli #meme #wtf #dumb #lame #chopsticks #foodie #tutorial #cuisine #italianfood #asianmodel #asian #chinesefood #dietprada
It so happened that a few days back, Dolce and Gabbana had shared an ad featuring a Chinese woman having cannoli with a chopstick and failing to pick up the pastry. Further, the model in the ad also looks confused by seeing it on her plate. In no time, the ad went viral online and netizens started tagging it as a racist campaign.
Amid the controversy, the popular Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana also cancelled their fashion show in Shanghai. Apparently, many stars and people did not support the ad and expressed that they will boycott the upcoming event, which became one of the reasons for the cancellation of the show. The brand confirmed the news of the show being cancelled through an Instagram post. Well, seems like nothing can go unnoticed.
