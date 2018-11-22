Dolce & Gabbana's chopstick ad reeks of racism and China isn't happy

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.41 pm April 09 2019, 4.41 pm

Controversy and elite luxury brands go hand in hand in the world of fashion. Sexism, racism and cultural miss-appropriation are seen across the globe and in many ad campaigns from time to time. After Georgio Armani and Dior, the latest brand to find itself in hot water is none other than, the Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The brand is facing a lot of flak from the Chinese audience for posting a racist chopstick ad.

It so happened that a few days back, Dolce and Gabbana had shared an ad featuring a Chinese woman having cannoli with a chopstick and failing to pick up the pastry. Further, the model in the ad also looks confused by seeing it on her plate. In no time, the ad went viral online and netizens started tagging it as a racist campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Nov 21, 2018 at 6:27am PST

Amid the controversy, the popular Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana also cancelled their fashion show in Shanghai. Apparently, many stars and people did not support the ad and expressed that they will boycott the upcoming event, which became one of the reasons for the cancellation of the show. The brand confirmed the news of the show being cancelled through an Instagram post. Well, seems like nothing can go unnoticed.

