The music world lost an iconic singer on 15th January 2018, when Dolores O'Riordan was found dead at the London Hilton on Park Lane hotel in Mayfair. While the police stated that there was nothing suspicious about the 46-year-old's death, the cause of death wasn't made public. The coroner's office mentioned the results of its inquiry would not be released until 3rd April, but that inquest was unexpectedly cancelled and rescheduled for 6th September. Her death was the result of 'accidental drowning in a bathtub due to sedation by alcohol intoxication'.

This might remind you of the accidental death of megastar Sridevi in Dubai. The 54-year-old Mom actor was in Dubai to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah's wedding. The festivities didn't last long as just two days after, the star was found dead in her hotel room, and the cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning without any mentions of alcohol.

While both deaths were tragic and sudden, we couldn't help but draw similarities. The bath-tub drowning, the hotel rooms, we could go on. The take-away from these death are the colossal grief the surviving family members have to face, and the legions of fans they left behind without any closure.