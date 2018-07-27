Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star smashed

US President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been smashed with a pickaxe. The suspect is a 24-year-old named Austin Clay, who allegedly took a pickaxe and vandalised the star. Reportedly, he had a guitar case with him before implementing his plan of action.

By the time the officers arrived on the spot, he had fled and since then, he has stayed in police custody at the Los Angeles County Jail. He has been charged with felony vandalism of $US 20,000, state the jail records. LAPD spokesperson Sergeant Ray Brown revealed that a pickaxe was used in vandalizing the star embedded in the sidewalk near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles at about 3.30 am local time.

The star was destroyed almost entirely and graffiti made its way over it. A man named Gregg Donovan, aged 58, stood with a ‘Trump 2020’ sign at the spot to protect it from further damage. Mr Donovan said, “It’s a California landmark. Don’t take your anger out on a tourist landmark.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that the star has been targeted as in 2016 too, James Lambert Otis had used a jackhammer and a pickaxe to smash Trump’s name. The man was sentenced to three years’ probation, 20 days of community service and he paid $4,400 for the damage.