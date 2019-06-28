Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 4.39 pm June 28 2019, 4.39 pm

Tensions between political parties in the US and their supporters are at an all time high. The latest victim of these tensions was Eric Trump, the younger son of President Donald Trump during his visit to the Trump Hotel in Chicago. An employee of The Aviary, a restaurant and cocktail bar spat on Eric Trump while he was there. Taking up the opportunity Eric Trump took a dig at the Democratic Party as he spoke to Breitbart news saying that for a party that preached tolerance, they were stooping to such levels of behaving uncivilized. He further added that such an action only showed the desperation of a losing party. Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted regarding the incident.

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

The Aviary in a statement said that they had not particularly noticed the incident but would not tolerate having any of their customers spit on for which the employee in question has been put on leave by the HR department and will later be questioned before taking any further action. This incident has also created a lot of problems for the restaurant's reputation itself as it has now turned them into a target of hate on social media. The restaurant revealed that people have been threatening their business and their other employees as well as posting fake reviews. Taking a neutral stand the Aviary condemned people targeting their hate towards the restaurant for the actions of one employee but also condemned the people praising the employee's misbehavior.

Such incidents are not new in the case of the Trump Administration. Their Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia last year. One can only expect such incidents to increase and get worse with the elections drawing closer. The next presidential election of the US will be held in November next year.