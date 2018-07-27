Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star vandalised, ex-vandal comes in to support the culprit!

A 24-year-old man has been accused of vandalising Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the wee hours of July 25. The vandal, identified as Austin Mikel Clay, called the cops on him soon after destroying the plaque, which is also a tourist location. Now news has emerged that the original vandal of the plague from two years ago has offered to help the latest rebel.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

James Otis, heir to the Otis elevator family and destroyer of the star in 2016, told The Hollywood Reporter that he will find a lawyer for Clay, and even claimed that he tried to post his bail of $20,000. Unfortunately for him, a GoFundMe campaign for the suspect beat him to it.

Clay’s damage to the star is reportedly more severe than what Otis had inflicted. Speaking to THR, Otis said, "Trump has done more damage to this country than any president before him. And every day, he does something more egregious. And he won't stop. Therefore, what Austin did ... I hear from people who know him, that it was a personal act. And that he will share a statement on why he did what he did."

This combination photo shows Donald Trump, producer of NBC's "The Apprentice," posing at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2007, left, and Trump's star after it was vandalized on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Los Angeles police say a pickax was used in the vandalism. (AP Photo)

Clay told TMZ that he was upset about Trump’s treatment of immigrant families and as a result, he let it swing on the President’s plaque. He has no regrets for the damage and said stars such as Robert De Niro supported him. The star will reportedly take $3,000 to replace and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce plans to bill him for it.