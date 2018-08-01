Elon Musk tripped: Tesla employee sues for 1 million dollars

A former Tesla employee who was accused of sabotage has countersued the company and Elon Musk, alleging that they defamed him while stating it to media outlets that he was planning a mass shootout. Martin Tripp, the ex-employee, fought back and told media outlets that he was a whistleblower and not a saboteur.

According to the Guardian, Tripp’s counterclaim reaffirmed that he told Business Insider about his concerns over “high levels of waste and scrap”, “unnerving, dangerous and wasteful business practices” and “punctured battery modules”.

Tripp was a technician working at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada and was sued by Tesla on June 20, according to the Guardian. An email sent by the company claimed that Tripp had been involved in “quite extensive and damaging sabotage” of Tesla’s computer systems. Tesla lawsuit accused him of hacking and incorrectly informing the media about damaged battery cells and excess scrap material.

Tesla chief Elon Musk apparently told the Guardian in an email that his company “received a call at the Gigafactory that he was going to come back and shoot people”. The sheriff department declared that “there was no credible threat” the following day.

Tripp’s lawyer William Fischbach told the media, “Tesla has made several false and defamatory statements about Mr Tripp in an effort to discredit him before the general public.”