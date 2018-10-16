Controversies EXCLUSIVE Ashish Pandey and Gaurav Singh: Guns, Girls and Gunda Raj Abhishek Singh October 16 2018, 7.02 pm October 16 2018, 7.02 pm

In the recent viral video that’s making rounds on social media, a man is seen flashing his gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi. The man in question has been identified as Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey and brother of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Ritesh Pandey. The man at the receiving end has been identified as Gaurav Singh, son of Kanwar Karan Singh, also a former MLA from Delhi who has won in three consecutive elections.

The incident took place on Saturday, the night of October, 14. The accused Ashish Pandey along with his three female friends was in Delhi’s Hyatt Regency to attend a party. As Ashish was about to leave after the party, his female friends wanted to visit the washroom. Ashish decided to wait for them in the parking area. As the three females entered the washroom, they saw Gaurav with his female friend in the washroom and were against Gaurav’s presence in the female toilet. Gaurav tried convincing them that his female friend wasn’t feeling well and hence he was there to help her but the women didn’t listen to Gaurav and there ensued an argument.

Hearing an argument, Ashish decided to have a look and saw Gaurav outside the toilet. The conversation moved on to the men and the exchange only got heated from there on. In a fit of rage, Ashish pulled out his gun and pointed it at a shocked Gaurav. The hotel staff and Ashish’s friends intervened and pulled Ashish away from Gaurav.

The video that has now spread beyond control was shot by one of Ashish’s female friends who was sitting in the back of the car. Given that it was one of Ashish’s friends who recorded the episode, we wonder how the video went viral. But here it is - all over the internet.

Ashish is a known name in Lucknow and has his hands in many businesses like real estate, liquor, mining and even education. We scanned through his Facebook profile and gathered that he is married with a child. It is needless to say that the man has a love for guns. A look at these pictures only strengthens the claim. Ashish is a resident of Lucknow’s Santushti Enclave which is one of the posh areas of the city.

The police are currently on the lookout of both Gaurav and Ashish. It seems like both men have gone into hiding post the video going viral. While Gaurav is wanted by the police so they can get more details of the incident, a lookout notice against Ashish is issued across airports so he doesn’t leave the country.

According to sources, Gaurav Singh’s family is not keen on filing an official complaint against Ashish but an FIR against Ashish has already been filed in the station on grounds of available evidence.