Hansal Mehta bashes Vikas Bahl over sexual assault charges

On October 6th, as filmmaker Anurag Kashyap broke the sad news of dissolving Phantom Films, fans and the fraternity started expressing their disappointment over the decision. There will be no Ph Se Phantom from hereon and the reason that triggered the decision is pretty serious. Queen director Vikas Bahl, one of the partners of the production house has been accused of sexual assault by a female employee.

In the wake of these recent allegations, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has lashed out against the filmmaker with a series of tweets. What started off as an opinion, soon turned into a trolling ground for Twitteratis, but Mehta took on the trolls too and fought back with individual replies.

Will anybody do anything about this bloody creep or will the industry protect him like it always does? 'Queen' Director Vikas Bahl Sexually Assaulted Me, Phantom Films Did Nothing: Survivor Speaks Out https://t.co/dKeqlMkE0n — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018

Wish I could do more than just speak out. As a father of two girls I fear them having to deal with such predators just because nobody took any action against Bahl and his ilk- on the contrary a major star has acted in his new film. Who is empowered here? The victim or the creep? https://t.co/Xy1O5djRvN — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018

And guys / trolls - these are very serious allegations of sexual abuse. Do not divert attention or trivialise by making it about Hrithik Roshan or Kangana. Both of them are irrelevant - what matters is a larger movement to investigate, stop and punish sexual abuse. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018

Same goes for Kangana fans who are making it their victory. Stars need to know that everything isn't about them. There are other human beings on this planet and their well being is equally important. In fact more important because the voiceless and defenseless need our support. https://t.co/3ZJhomrh0C — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018

For the aware, the incident took place in 2015 in Goa when Phantom prepared for the launch of one of its ambitious projects titled Bombay Velvet. In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, the woman has thrown light on the incident. “We were all having fun. I had been drinking vodka and by now, I was really, really drunk.”

Post the party, Bahl offered to drop her to the room and once there, he just refused to leave. "He acted as if he couldn't get up. I asked him to get up, leave. In my head, I was thinking furiously, 'what should I do to get him out?'" she said.

"I had no energy to do anything more. He wasn't leaving my room. I gathered some strength and put multiple pillows between the two of us to create some sort of a divider," she said. "Everything was blurry, I was on the verge of passing out but one part of my brain was very aware of this man who wouldn't leave my bed."

The woman says she felt Bahl put his hand inside her dress. In spite of her resistance, he continued forcing himself on her and then dropped his pants and began to masturbate. She was too shaken to face him, she said, so Bahl masturbated onto her back. "Fuck you, bitch" she recalls him saying as he exited the room.

There has been no comment from Vikas Bahl so far.