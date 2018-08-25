Idiot of the day: BJP neta takes selfie with Vajpayee ashes

How far would you go to enter the digital wall of fame? Does one with the ashes of a former prime minister do the trick? Vijay Autade found out the hard way.

Selfies have often led people into serious problems and the deputy mayor of Aurangabad, Vijay Autade, is facing the heat for his selfie. Autade clicked a selfie of himself with an urn containing the ashes of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The image, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted a lot of criticism.

The incident occurred on August 23, when the late prime minister’s asthi kalash was brought to Osmanpura in Aurangabad, reports say. “The BJP is trying to use the goodwill of Atalaji for its own political benefits. That’s why this sad incident took place,” said Satish Chavan, Aurangabad president of Nationalist Congress Party to Asian Age.

Autade was on the news recently as he reportedly beat up AIMIM corporator Sayyad Matin a day after the death of Vajpayee. Matin had gone against a resolution of paying tributes to Vajpayee.

According to India Today, condolence meetings for the late prime minister have been marred with people entertaining themselves. A video which went viral showed BJP ministers Brijmohan Agrawal and Ajay Chandrakar smiling away on the stage while the service was in progress.

Vajpayee’s ashes were reportedly immersed at the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India.