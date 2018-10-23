Ira Trivedi defends her ‘kiss you’ to Chetan Bhagat

The #Metoo movement has not spared anyone, least of all the high and mighty. Well-known author Chetan Bhagat has also been accused of sexual misconduct by writer and yoga exponent Ira Trivedi. He claimed the allegations against him are ‘false’ and released a series of screenshots of his conversation with Trivedi, owing to which she has slapped him with a legal notice.

The email made public by Bhagat has the words “miss you, kiss you” written by Trivedi in the end. This upset the woman and she addressed the same in a letter to The Quint, saying, “I have used many salutations to end messages. These include “xoxo, x, love, love u, miss u”, emojis and many more including “miss u kiss u.”’ It is a figure of speech.”

She also shared another part of the email where he has written, “miss u...aww thanks. kiss you hmm...really. Figure of speech or something changing around here?” She added that she dodged the question around the kiss and instead responded to the mail that addressed other topics.

In the same vein, she wrote, “Yes Mr Bhagat, I dodged your ‘k’ question, like I dodged your kiss, like I dodged your many passes, like I dodged your bad behaviour.I met this man once a year, I thought it is best to ignore him and move on. However, his lies do not end here. In his next tweet, Mr Bhagat claims that I had invited him to be the chief guest at my book launch by posting a video. The book that he mentions is Gumrah based on the TV Series on Channel V. I had been paid by the channel to put the TV series into a book format. Mr Bhagat had been independently approached to write the foreword. We had both been paid to be part of the launch and promotions. I performed my professional duties, I thought he’d at least behave decently in public.”

Before Ira came out with her story, Bhagat was also accused of harassing a journalist through an anonymous tweet.