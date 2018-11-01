image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Israeli model Bar Refaeli disses hijab in advert, faces backlash

Controversies

Israeli model Bar Refaeli disses hijab in advert, faces backlash

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 01 2018, 10.39 pm
back
bar refaeliControversiesIsraelnews
next#MeToo: Sajid Khan responds to IFTDA's notice, says his career is 'irreparably harmed'
ALSO READ

SI's 50 Greatest Models: Bar Refaeli

Bar Refaeli with her dogs

Bar Refaeli's Passionata Spring/Summer '13