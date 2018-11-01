Israeli model Bar Refaeli disses hijab in advert, faces backlash

An advertisement went south after Israeli model Bar Refaeli faced criticism for removing her hijab in a bid to promote ‘freedom.’ An advertisement, starring Refaeli released on October 29 by an Israeli clothing company Hoodie, showed the model with her face covered by a hijab and a niqab. It was accompanied by a Hebrew caption that read ‘Is this Iran?’ A few seconds into the ad, she removes the hijab to the tune of a song that goes, “It’s all about freedom.” The campaign’s tagline says, “Freedom is basic.”

This has to be the most ignorant and racist ad I’ve ever seen and I can’t believe a whole company approved this.. I’m disgusted and at a loss of words. pic.twitter.com/oiY1XB27EH — mariam (@fancydaisiesx) October 30, 2018

Needless to say, the ad immediately garnered criticism on social media and many called out to partner organisations to drop Refaeli. Speaking to Buzzfeed, one woman said, “I sat there telling myself MAYBE there’s a different message I’m not getting from this. I told myself there is NO WAY that someone so famous would do something so blatantly Islamophobia, but I found no justification.”

The people that fail to understand how wearing hijab is a choice every Muslim woman makes herself are the actual oppressors when they persuade/force women to take it off — Hidaya هداية (@hgabrt2011) October 31, 2018

I am so sorry for you that you didn’t got to learn the real meaning and beauty of hijab. It might be oppressive for you, but for me and so many other women hijab is a wonderful thing. I wear it Bravour I DECIDED to wear it. No one - not my dad, brother, mother forced me to ! — Hanya (@haya_muax) October 31, 2018

Following the backlash, Refaeli and Hoodies reportedly removed the advert from social media, and also deleted a Facebook page linked to Hoodies. But this is the internet and nothing can be really removed.

This was an ad targeting those who are oppressed to forcefully wear it. Besides those jackets would be too revealing for niqab wearing women — blue🇰🇪 (@chelsea_glob) November 1, 2018

The way women are treated is more atrocious than the ad. And I think that’s what this ad was trying to talk about. But it was also chillingly disrespectful and uncalled for in my opinion. — Mary Eliza (@maryelizagreg) October 31, 2018

Responding to the outrage, Hoodies stated, “…We chose to shine a spotlight on public figures that are an inspiration to Israeli society. If we offended anyone, we are sorry. We believe that with the release of the rest of the campaign the positive nature of our agenda will be illuminated.”