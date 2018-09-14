ISRO spy case: 24 years of torture ends in Rs 50 lakh compensation

As per Supreme Court’s orders, former Indian Space and Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan will be paid Rs 50 lakh as compensation for alleged mental cruelty and torture pulled by the Kerala police. Narayanan was arrested in 1994 for a spy scandal and was later acquitted of the same. Reports said that the apex court ruled that the scientist was "arrested unnecessarily, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty."

I am yet to see the judgement. All I know is that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation and a judicial inquiry will be conducted: ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan pic.twitter.com/HKWxkhyz6w — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

The SC has reportedly called for an investigation in Narayanan’s allegations against the Kerala police officers. He had petitioned that he was illegally arrested and tortured. Reports also mentioned that the court hearing petitioned for criminal action against the cops for allegedly fabricating the spy case.

"You cannot call me a criminal, traitor anymore... They (those who framed me) should be ashamed of what they have done... It caused tremendous mental torture and humiliation,” said Narayanan to NDTV, adding that the judgement brought him peace of mind. “I am very old now... I want to spend some time at least now with my family," he added.

In 1996, the CBI had taken over the probe from the Kerala police and said that the case against Narayanan was baseless and had closed it. They also highlighted lapses by the police. In 1994, Narayanan was charged with leaking secrets to Maldivian intelligence officers.